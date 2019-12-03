



Some lingering snow is falling this morning, but the storm is expected to move out midday.

The morning commute might be tricky, as side roads are still covered in snow and ice. By afternoon, it will be cold and breezy with highs only feeling like the 20s and 30s.

Monday’s snow and sleet took down power lines across the Tri-State Area, leaving thousands of customers in the dark. Crews have been working around the clock to clear the roadways and restore service.

The bulk of the outages are in New Jersey, including more than 23,000 in Sussex County.

Main Street went dark in the heart of Sparta, where power lines sagged under the weight of the heavy, wet snow.

People in other parts of the state were also dealing with the headache of the aftermath.

“I’ve got my cellphone charging in my car since that’s the only electricity that I have available,” Marty Minison, of Livingston, told CBS2.

“Pretty but a little dangerous. Got to watch for falling branches,” said Rick Mano, in West Milford. “Drive very slow, look around, pay attention to who’s behind me, who’s in front of me.”

Travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport faced some of the longest delays in the country with wait times of up to 3.5 hours.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in seven counties, including Albany, which saw more than two feet of snow.

The storm turned deadly in Hamptonburgh, Orange County when 34-year-old David White lost control of a snowmobile and slammed into a tree on Quarry Road. State police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Many schools across the area have announced delayed openings Tuesday. Check with your child’s school district for the latest updates.