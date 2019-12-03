STORM AFTERMATHClick To Report And Monitor Power Outages In Your Area
It’s looking much better out there this afternoon than it did this morning. And we may reach 40° on the thermometer, but because of those winds it will only feel like the 20s and 30s, so bundle up.

A weak system will approach tonight and deliver at least a slight chance of a flurry or sprinkle late. Expect temps to fall into the low 30s.

It will be a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 40s.

As for Thursday, we’re looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy, as well, with highs in the low 40s.

