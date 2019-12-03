



— Need more sandwiches in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich outlets in Newark, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Newark area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and business analytics for small businesses. Daily spending at Newark-area restaurants surged to $1,543 per business in December of last year, 12% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Hobby’s Delicatessen & Restaurant

First on the list is Hobby’s Delicatessen & Restaurant. Located at 32 Branford Place, the deli is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Newark, boasting 4.5 stars out of 248 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bragman’s Delicatessen And Restaurant

Next up is Upper Clinton Hill’s Bragman’s Delicatessen and Restaurant, situated at 393 Hawthorne Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite.

3. No Pao

No Pao, located at 108 Jabez St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, five stars out of 27 reviews.

4. Halsey Deli & Grocery

Halsey Deli & Grocery, a deli and grocery store, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 147 Halsey St. to see for yourself.