HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A school bus driver on Long Island was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a child and possessing child pornography.
Suffolk County police say 46-year-old Charles Titone III was arrested around 7:30 a.m. at his Huntington Station home.
Authorities began investigating Titone after receiving a tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators found Titone had child pornography on his cell phone Tuesday morning. He also allegedly had sexual contact with a 6-year-old child.
Police say Titone is a school bus driver for Huntington Coach Corp. and drives in the Northport-East Northport school district.
According to police, the victim was not a student on Titone’s bus route.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 631-852-6279. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.