



— Some needed relief is on the way for those dealing with constant and annoying robocalls

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed a law that closes a loophole in the “Do Not Call Registry,” CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Tuesday.

Most have experienced it — irritating computer-generated phone calls ringing both landlines and cellphones non-stop.

They often fill voicemails, but mostly spark annoyance.

“It’s very hard to tell which ones are people that trying to reach you and which ones are robocalls,” said Alvaro Delboy of Chelsea.

“It’s an invasion of privacy and it could be scary, especially when you get those calls in the middle of the night,” Abbey Braverman added.

According to the software company Youmail, roughly 2.9 billion robocalls were made across New York state this year.

“I love robots, but I hate robocalls. It’s giving a bad name for robots,” said JC Holder of Astoria.

Cuomo is trying to combat the growing problem by signing the “Nuisance Call Act” into law. It makes it mandatory that live telemarketers give consumers the option to be added to the seller’s do-not-call list, and also demands telemarketers have a consumer’s written consent before sharing or selling their contact info, resulting in robocalls.

But many residents said they’re skeptical.

“Good luck! But I have a feeling it’s not going to make much of a dent,” said Lisa Harris of Greenwich Village.

David Carnoy, the executive editor of CNet.com, said there are other tricks to keep the calls at bay. He recommends people sign up for the national “Do Not Call Registry,” download phone apps like Hiyah and Nomo Robo, which identify potential robocallers, and also be sure to take advantage of phone carriers call filter feature.

“They have a database of potential spam numbers. Before they were making people pay for that, sometimes $2 a month. Now, some of those things are free,” Carnoy said.

It’s all designed to help hang up on robocalls and telemarketers for good.

The new legislation is set to take effect in 90 days.