



Police are searching for a violent attacker they say threw a man onto the subway tracks in the Bronx after making anti-gay comments.

The NYPD has released a sketch of the man they believe carried out the attack around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22 in the Tremont Avenue station.

Investigators tell CBS2 the suspect approached the 21-year-old victim with a hammer and made anti-gay remarks before swinging his weapon at the subway rider.

The two then engaged in a violent struggle on the northbound D train platform before the hammer-wielding man was able to push the 21-year-old onto the tracks.

Police say good Samaritans rushed in to alert the MTA to stop an oncoming train and then helped the man get off the tracks.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital and treated for lacerations and contusions to his head.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack and is still looking for a suspect matching the description in the sketch.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.