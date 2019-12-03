



— A popular North Jersey diner in business since the late 1940s has reopened after a 10-week renovation.

The Tick Tock Diner off of Route 3 in Clifton is a popular stop for people from all over, and now there’s a new chef and an interior overhaul that includes all-new kitchen equipment, a new bar counter and an expanded menu.

One new addition is “The Mick Jagger.”

New addition to the menu at the Tick Tock diner. After a 10 week renovation – it’s reopened. More @CBSNewYork at 5pm #ILoveCheeseFries #Jersey #Diner pic.twitter.com/oaQYuYTdHj — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) December 3, 2019

“He went out in concert and he gave us a huge shout-out, so we felt like we had to take our Taylor egg-and-cheese sandwich, our pork roll sandwich, and it’s called ‘Mick Jagger,'” general manager Teddy Daniil told CBSN New York’s Alice Gainer.

For $10.95, you can get a taste of what Mick was raving about at MetLife Stadium this summer.

Video posted to Instagram shows Mick Jagger telling concertgoers, “We went to the Tick Tock Diner for a Taylor ham, egg and cheese with disco fries and a sloppy joe to go.”

“We took a lot of the classics and just put a fresh twist on them. They still have the old staples, where you can come in and load up on the calorie-rich foods, but then we also have a nod to more salads and healthier eating,” chef Stephen Whittman said.

Customers have been coming to the diner for decades and are relieved it’s open again.

“For the past 20-some odd years, I used to come here,” customer Glen Phillips said. “Went elsewhere [while it was closed], it wasn’t as good.”

Another man said he had been coming to the diner for probably 12 years.

“I moved out to Point Pleasant but I have a doctor’s appointment in Clifton, so of course when my mom told me they opened, I couldn’t resist but to come back here,” one woman said.

If you want to try “The Mick Jagger” or some of the other new dishes, the diner is open 24/7.