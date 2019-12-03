Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A number of ready-to-eat products sold at Trader Joe’s locations have been recalled over listeria concerns.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A number of ready-to-eat products sold at Trader Joe’s locations have been recalled over listeria concerns.
Fuji Food Products says the recall affects sushi, salads and spring rolls that were sold at various stores across the country, including Trader Joe’s.
The affected Trader Joe’s products include refrigerated California rolls, Tempura shrimp crunch rolls, tofu spring rolls, shrimp spring rolls, smoked salmon Philly rolls, smoked salmon poke bowls, banh mi inspired noodle bowls and queso fundido spicy cheesy dip.
The products may be contaminated with listeria. No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.
Anyone who bought an affected product should throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.