



— From a book signing to Christmas concerts, there’s plenty to enjoy in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

‘Don’t Hate, Meditate!’ Book Signing and Meditation with Megan Monahan

From the event description:

Meditation master and author Megan Monahan (and L.A. Lululemon ambassador!) is dropping in to demystify meditation and inspire us with vibes from her recently published book, “Don’t Hate, Meditate!”

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Lululemon Soho Broadway, 520 Broadway

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kenn Boisinger — The New Voice of Christmas

From the event description:

Fresh from his much heralded and record-breaking (Kenn isn’t specific about what record he broke, but insists he broke one) residency at The Green Room 42, Kenn Boisinger brings his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to Birdland Theater with his holiday extravaganza, “Kenn Boisinger — The New Voice of Chrstmas.” Expect to have your holiday brightened with Kenn’s new take on holiday classics, as well as some destined-to-become-holiday-classics that Kenn will be introducing.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Birdland Theater, 315 W. 44th St.

Admission: $30 (General Admission Table Seating); $40 (VIP Table Seating)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Molly Burch’s Holiday Party with Special Guests

From the event description:

You’re invited to a very special holiday celebration! Come experience “The Molly Burch Christmas Album” in its entirety, along with some original classics by the Austin chanteuse. Featuring special guest appearances by comedians John Early and Peter Smith and an opening jazz guitar set by Molly’s holiday band.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bell House, 149 Seventh St.

Admission: $17

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets