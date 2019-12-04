



The NYPD is trying to track down two men accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and stealing her cellphone.

Sources told CBS2 the victim is a 30-year-old transgender prostitute who knew both of the suspects.

Police said the woman got into a black SUV around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Unionpoint Road and Metropolitan Oval in the Parkchester section.

Once inside, one of the men allegedly pulled a gun and tied her hands and feet with Zipties, while the other man drove them to a Boost Mobile store in Yonkers.

That’s where the victim was able to escape and call for help.

Sources said it appears the men were trying to delete text messages from her phone.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.