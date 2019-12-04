NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY is mourning the loss of two fellow firefighters.
The Ray Pfeifer Foundation confirmed the deaths of retired FDNY captain Dennis Gilhooly of Engine Company 67 and retired firefighter Brian Casse of Engine Company 294.
We lost another FDNY brother to 9/11 illness. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Retired Firefighter Brian W. Casse of Engine Company 294.#343andcounting #200andcounting #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/UWiew4wbGL
— RayPfeiferFoundation (@RayPfeiferFDTN) December 4, 2019
Their deaths mark 200 firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses since the terror attacks in 2001.
We lost another FDNY brother to 9/11 illness. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Retired Captain Dennis M. Gilhooly of Engine Company 67.#343andcounting #200andcounting #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CbVDcWhmCw
— RayPfeiferFoundation (@RayPfeiferFDTN) December 4, 2019
In July, President Donald Trump signed the “Never Forget the Heroes Act” on Monday, extending the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2092.
The bill calls for extending the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2092 and an additional $10.2 billion in payments over the next 10 years.