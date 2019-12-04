



The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos was back in court Wednesday – but what he said after is shocking many.

Fotis Dulos was in Hartford for day two of a civil trial. He is being sued by his wife’s family.

They claim he did not repay nearly $2 million in loans from his wife’s late father for Dulos’s homebuilding business.

Dulos argues his late father-in-law told him the money was a gift.

The lawsuit was filed more than a year before Jennifer Dulos vanished in May.

There is a gag order in the case, but Fotis Dulos had a message for his estranged family – and his missing wife – outside of court late Wednesday afternoon.

“All I want to say is that I wish Jennifer and her family happy holidays and I just pray that they give my kids my love and my best wishes.”

Prosecutors have said they believe Fotis Dulos is responsible for a violent attack his wife in the garage of her New Canaan home. She disappeared on May 24 after dropping her children off at school.

Items covered in the woman’s blood have been found however, a body has never been discovered.

Fotis Dulos has not been charged directly in her disappearance. He and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested on evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution charges in the case. Both pleaded not guilty.