NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hart Island is now a city park.
Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the bill, transferring the control of the island to the Parks Department Wednesday morning.
The island off the coast of the Bronx is the largest public burial ground in the country. More than one million are buried there.
For more than century, it has been controlled by the Department of Correction, which requires armed guards to escort visitors, and an extensive waiting period to schedule a visit.
Under the bill, the Department of Transportation will also develop a plan to make getting to the island more accessible.