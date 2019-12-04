Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report released by the MTA inspector general raises some red flags about how the transit system screens new employees.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report released by the MTA inspector general raises some red flags about how the transit system screens new employees.
Web Extra: Read the full report (.pdf)
The probe finds that deficiencies in the system are allowing potential candidates to give false information, and even hide criminal histories.
The report found that in the span of a year, schools and past employers were never contacted to verify information for 78 percent of the people screened.
At least 11 bus operators slipped through without disclosing past criminal convictions for felonies including rape, robbery and gun possession.