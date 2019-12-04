NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Transport Workers Union have reached a tentative contract deal averting the possibility of job actions or a strike that could disrupt holiday travel.
The 8 million New Yorkers who depend on subways and buses to get around can heave a sigh of relief – there will be no strike, no mass transit work slowdowns, to mar the holiday spirit, reports CBS2 political reporter Marica Kramer.
Wednesday afternoon, the MTA and the 37,000 members of the TWU union announced a tentative contract agreement ending months and months of acrimony, work slowdowns and the very real possibility of a strike.
The union, which represents all the men and women who make the subways and buses run, had been without a contract since May 15.
December, when shopping trips and holiday visits usually increase ridership, is a choice time for job actions. The last transit strike was December 2005 when Michael Bloomberg was mayor.
Neither the MTA nor the union gave details of the contract which must be ratified by the members before it takes effect.