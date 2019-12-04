CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Clouds remain in control for the better part of the afternoon. And with a breeze in place, it will only feel colder: just the 30s.

Showers and flurries are possible tonight, especially west and south, but as they approach the city they will try and fizzle out. That said, we’ll leave in a chance, but this disturbance shouldn’t be all that disruptive.

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine as higher pressure begins to nudge in. We’ll manage to warm into the 40s again, but still remain below normal.

The next system swings through on Friday, but it looks like the bulk of the moisture wants to stay north. That said, we’ll leave in a chance for snow and rain in the city with perhaps a light snow accumulation across our northern counties.

