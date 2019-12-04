CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police uncovered a cache of weapons and drugs while responding to a domestic assault in the Bronx.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to a home on Villa Avenue near Van Cortland Park.

Police seized a gun, machete, Wolverine-like claw with three blades, drugs and cash.

Anthony Ditta, 41, and Lytzaira Garcia, 37, were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Ditta was also charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of marijuana.

