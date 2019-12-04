NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police uncovered a cache of weapons and drugs while responding to a domestic assault in the Bronx.
Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to a home on Villa Avenue near Van Cortland Park.
Over the last few days, 52 Pct patrol officers responded to “routine jobs.” A family dispute and a person requiring medical aid were how the jobs were dispatched. Pictured are the end results. Everyday courageous officers answer the call not knowing what awaits them. #Pride pic.twitter.com/rhz01Kxgi5
— NYPD 52nd Precinct (@NYPD52Pct) December 3, 2019
Police seized a gun, machete, Wolverine-like claw with three blades, drugs and cash.
Anthony Ditta, 41, and Lytzaira Garcia, 37, were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Ditta was also charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of marijuana.