



— A ban on self-service gas stations in our area may be running on empty.

The town of Huntington is proposing a law that would give gasoline stations the option of having self-serve pumps, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday.

Stations would still be required to have at least one full-service pump. It may be surprising, but right now the only places in America that mandate full-service pumps are New Jersey, parts of Oregon, and Huntington, N.Y.

FLASHBACK: Report: New Jersey Self-Service Gas Bill Gaining Momentum

Service station manager Cezmi Dereliogla said he Huntington keeps it that way. When asked if he fears jobs will be lost if self-service pumps are put in, He said, “Yes, ma’am. We are all full service. We help people. We care about people.”

“I tend to go summer, I’ll do it myself. In winter, I have the guys do it,” motorist Jamie Forster said.

Some groups favor full serve.

“Specifically elderly or disabled. Someone closer to my age could probably get away with pumping their own gas,” motorist Jordan Shapiro said.

Customers and retailers say this proposal gives consumers a choice, which may allow customers to save money, because full-service stations usually need more employees.

The ban has been in place here since the 1970s when the gas crisis hit, with huge lines creating skimming and theft. Safety concerns have loomed since.

“There are the dangers from the fumes. Somebody could be smoking. Somebody could be using a cellphone. Somebody could leave the nozzle in the fuel filler and drive off. So there are a lot of things you have to worry about when you are pumping gasoline yourself. You are isolated from those things when someone is doing it for you,” AAA Northeast’s Robert Sinclair said.

A public hearing on self serve versus full serve is scheduled to take place at Huntington Town Hall on Dec. 17, and heated debate is expected.