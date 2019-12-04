



JCP&L says crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service.

More than 25,000 customers are out across New Jersey, including over 20,000 in Sussex County.

Reporting Power Outages

Click on the links below for information from utilities in your area.

New York:

New Jersey:

Connecticut:

In Sparta, it was another freezing cold night without heat.

“Probably time to invest in a generator. But in the meantime, we have a fireplace. My wife is at home with a lantern, and we’re ordering pizza like the rest of town,” resident Shane Marchini told CBS2.

The pizza shop was the hottest place in town, jam packed with families hoping to warm up with a crispy slice.

“We’re starving and we’re cold and we can’t cook,” said Elene O’Leary.

WEB EXTRA: CBS New York’s Winter Survival Guide

The O’Leary family lost power around 1 p.m. Monday. Their whole street is dark, and the backyard is covered with massive trees, which fell only a few feet from the room where they rode out the storm.

“Everybody just kind of hightailed it out of the living room and went into the kitchen,” Brendan O’Leary said. “It shook the picture window and shook the ground when it all went down.”

Gathered around the glow of lanterns and flashlights to eat their pizza wasn’t ideal, but they and their neighbors had no choice but to make the most of it.

“When everybody is under one roof, everybody is safe and you know where they are, it’s all good,” Elene O’Leary said. “You get through everything.”

JCP&L says power may not be restored until late Thursday night, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Sussex County Technical School for meals and a warm place to sleep.