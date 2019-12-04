NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a scary incident for parents and children at a Brooklyn school.
Police say three teenagers threw rocks at one of their buses, cracking a window.
Thankfully, no one was hurt during the attack.
Police say it happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights.
The bus was transporting children home from Beth Rivkah Schools at the time.
“A little terrified. That’s it. A little terrified,” one parent told CBS2.
Police believe the teens involved are around 15 years-old. At this point, authorities are not investigating the rock throwing incident as a hate crime.
