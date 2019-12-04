Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 40-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Downtown Brooklyn.
The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pearl and Willoughby streets.
Police said the car then plowed into scaffolding on a nearby sidewalk, where more people may have been hurt.
The 81-year-old man behind the wheel also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Neither the victim nor the drivers’ names have been released. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
