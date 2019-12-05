NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brawl was caught on camera outside Barneys on Madison Avenue.
Police said employees confronted two people who allegedly stole merchandise from the store.
Surveillance video shows two workers confront two women and chase them down the sidewalk. Things escalate as they bump into cars and wrestle each other.
Police said the employees were punched, bitten and scratched.
The fight all started over a single hat, according to investigators. It happened around 11 a.m. on Nov. 18.
One of the women allegedly hit a hat inside a bag and then walked out of the store without paying for it, even refusing to return the item when asked.
Police said one suspect has green hair and was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater and black winter coat. The other was last spotted with a black hat and yellow coat.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.