



Free parking for holiday shoppers in Bayonne , New Jersey is being kicked to the curb.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported, a few grinches have caused the perk to be a thing of the past.

In the past, the town has used it as a way to promote holiday shopping, and residents have gotten used to free parking during the month of December.

But according to Bayonne’s mayor, in recent years, people have been abusing the perk – parking for free all day and taking the train to New York, leaving fewer spots for shoppers.

Apparently, the main culprits have been out-of-towners, Caloway reported.

As a result, the city decided not to offer the free spots this year. The news disappointed shoppers and workers in the area.

“I pay for parking and I pay for tolls. So if I had the choice to not pay for parking, I would love it. But that’s not cool,” said Diamond Harrison, who works in Bayonne.

One business owner told Caloway the change will have a negative impact on his business during the holidays.

The mayor said the city will see what happens with the parking situation this month and evaluate what to do next December.