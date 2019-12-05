Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Almost a million and a half driver-side airbags are being recalled after investigators found a new defect that could cause them to malfunction.
The defect involving Takata air bags has allegedly already led to one death in Australia.
More than 116,000 BMW 3-Series cars from the 1999 to 2001 model years are included in the recall.
BMW says about 8,000 of those are definitely faulty and the cars should not be driven.
A previous Takata defect led to at least 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries.
The company is now bankrupt.