



It’s expected to be an emotional day in court as the father of a Long Island Boy Scout testifies against the driver accused of killing his son.

Thomas Murphy was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated after the crash that killed 12-year-old Andrew McMorris last September in Manorville.

Yesterday, the judge said he may drop four of the counts against Murphy, citing inconsistencies with his blood alcohol level.

MORE: Teen Boy Scout Takes Stand In Trial Of LI Man Accused Of Killing 12-Year-Old In DWI Crash

The Holbrook man admitted he was drinking on a golf course before plowing into the Boy Scouts, killing McMorris and injuring four other teens. His defense claims, because of his weight, he was not legally drunk.

Murphy refused a breathalyzer on the scene. His blood was tested four hours later and registered a 1.3 blood alcohol level.

Suffolk County’s chief toxicologist estimated that at the time of the crash, it would have been 1.9 – more than twice the legal limit. But on Wednesday, the judge told jurors to strike that from the record.

MORE: Golf Buddy Testifies Man Accused In Killing Of Long Island Boy Scout Was In No Condition To Drive

“Guess work, unproven junk science. They never have enough to prove it,” defense attorney Steven Politi said.

“There is science that says 1.3. That is over .08,” said McMorris’s mother, Alisa. “None of this means anything. At the end of it, I still don’t get my child back.”

Murphy still faces other counts that carry 8 to 25 years in prison.