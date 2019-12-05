



– From a podcasting workshop to a winter coat drive, there’s plenty to enjoy in Newark this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Get Your Show Off The Ground: Podcasting Workshop

From the event description:

Co-hosts Naya Somanya and Daviuska Nova, of the podcast “2 Hoes With a Show,” will be hosting a podcasting workshop for beginners. The workshop will be a three-hour-long event full of networking, learning and podcast studio tour. Attendees will learn podcasting basics, how to identify their niche, and the secret to creating content that listeners want to hear.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-5 p.m.

Where: 164 Delancy St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Artistic Passion and Purpose Coat Drive

From the event description:

Come out and help us give to the less fortunate. Let’s help others stay warm. Artistic Passion and Purpose (APP) is a nonprofit organization of creatives whose goal is to encourage, embrace and empower the community through sewing, hair styling, skin care (makeup), voice, dance, fitness and self-expression.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Express Newark/Artistic Passion & Purpose, 54 Halsey St., Floor 2

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Second Sundays: Global Holiday Fusion

From the event description:

Join our celebration of global holidays in a day of learning and sharing. Learn about holidays from around the world and share your favorite traditions. Bring your holiday dessert recipes for a chance to feature in our Museum dessert book.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m.

Where: The Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington St.

Admission: $15 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Fifth Annual Jazz Collage Workshop

From the event description:

NJPAC and the TD James Moody Jazz Festival, in collaboration with Ahavas Sholom, the Jewish Museum of New Jersey, present a series of free events.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m.

Where: 145 Broadway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

APMD CD Release Tour Concert

From the event description:

Join Anthony Ponder & Ministry’s Desire as they celebrate the release of their sophomore album, “The Process.”

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Bethany Baptist Church, 275 W. Market St.

Admission: $10 (General Admission); $12 (Super Access Pass); $25 (VIP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets