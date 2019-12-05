Comments
PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters in Rockland County were called in to rescue a man trapped in a dry well Thursday.
The hole, now covered by a ladder, is several feet deep.
Police say the man fell in and was stuck for hours until someone walking by heard him calling for help.
Neighbors tell CBS2 they saw emergency responders at the house, but had no idea what was going on.
“I see them back him up on the ladder and I see them fiddling around with the rope, either pulling up or letting it down, and that’s what it was, I see why they were trying to pull this gentleman up,” Ronnie Appse of Pearl River said.
After being pulled out, the man was taken to Westchester Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.