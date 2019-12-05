CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a cold breeze in place. Temperatures should get into the low 40s, but with the wind, it will only feel like the 30s.

Tonight’s looking clear to at least partly cloudy with our next system approaching from the west. Temps will dip into the low 30s by daybreak.

Clouds quickly fill in tomorrow with snow grazing the northern part of our area; even the city may get grazed by a little light rain or snow. And we’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation, but those to the north (especially well north) could see anywhere between a trace to an inch.

Saturday looks like the next best day with mostly sunny skies, but it will be even colder out there with highs only in the 30s.

