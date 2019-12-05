NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have issued an “all-clear” after advising students and staff to avoid Brooklyn Technical High School as they conduct a search of the building.
The incident began after the NYPD says it got an email at 8:45 a.m. threatening the school.
Students were transferred from Brooklyn Tech to Long Island University while police conducted their investigation.
The NYPD are conducting a sweep of Brooklyn Tech after receiving a threat. We’re redirecting students and staff to nearby Long Island University in the interim. We will provide updates once we know more. https://t.co/zKjx3Cn8WV
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 5, 2019
Roads around the school on Fort Greene Place and DeKalb Avenue were closed due to the threat but reopened later on Thursday morning.
.@NYPD88Pct Due to police activity, expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Fort Greene Place and Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 5, 2019
