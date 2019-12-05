CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have issued an “all-clear” after advising students and staff to avoid Brooklyn Technical High School as they conduct a search of the building.

The incident began after the NYPD says it got an email at 8:45 a.m. threatening the school.

Students were transferred from Brooklyn Tech to Long Island University while police conducted their investigation.

Roads around the school on Fort Greene Place and DeKalb Avenue were closed due to the threat but reopened later on Thursday morning.

