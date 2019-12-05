Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes newly released surveillance video will help identify three teens accused of throwing rocks at a school bus in Brooklyn.
The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights.
Police said the bus was bringing students home from the Associated Beth Rivkah School.
The rocks shattered a bus window, but no one was hurt.
One parent told CBS2 he was “a little terrified.”
“I live up the block. I think that it’s crazy,” another woman added.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.