NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Health officials say check to your fridge as there’s another romaine lettuce recall.
The CDC is telling consumers to throw away lettuce that’s either from that region or unlabeled.
An e-coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is expanding, with the CDC is now reporting cases in 23 states.
The number of people sick has increased from 67 to 102, in just one week.
Investigators say romaine grown in or near Salinas, California is likely the source.
