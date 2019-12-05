Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A UPS driver is facing charges for allegedly stealing packages from homes on Long Island.
Suffolk County police said Richard Beltre made a delivery Monday to a house on Deer Park Avenue in Babylon and then stole several other packages that had been delivered to the same address by the United States Postal Service.
Beltre is also accused of stealing packages from another home last month on Siegel Boulevard.
The 30-year-old seasonal worker from North Amityville was arrested Wednesday at the UPS Customer Center in Farmingville. He was charged with two counts of petit larceny.
Police said the stolen merchandise was worth approximately $100.