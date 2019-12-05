NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified a suspect they say is wanted for dumping a bucket of feces and urine on another woman this summer.
The NYPD says 29-year-old Sashu Lawson was the person seen on July 24 attacking a 46-year-old in the Bronx.
Police sources tell CBS2 Lawson approached the victim while the woman was reportedly waiting for her husband in a car outside a Croes Avenue residence around 4 p.m. that day.
Lawson allegedly threw the urine and feces at the 46-year-old and then ran off in an unknown direction.
Police believe the attack was part of a domestic dispute between the two women, but do not know what sparked the disgusting attack.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.