VALPARAISO, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – A woman in Florida thought she found the perfect gift for a baby shower, but everyone got a shock when the gift was opened and inside was a loaded semi-automatic rifle.

Veronica Alverez Rodriguez bought the sealed box, supposedly containing a baby bouncer, at a goodwill store in Valparaiso.

When the expectant parents opened it, they were stunned to see an assault weapon instead.

“Everyone’s laughing, thinking it’s a joke, and we are sitting there, me and my husband are shocked… Like no that’s not supposed to be in the box,” Rodriguez said.

“They started pulling everything out and ammo started coming out… Like stuff that wasn’t for the gun.”

The couple called 911 and police came to take the rifle. Authorities are looking for the owners and investigating if the weapon was used in a crime.

The company that makes the baby bouncer heard about what happened and shipped the soon-to-be parents a new one.