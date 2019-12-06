



It’s one of the biggest attractions in New York City at this time of year, but how does this spectacle all come together?

CBS2’s Ali Bauman got a behind-the-scenes look.

Each house is more elaborate and illuminating than the next.

“Puts you in the Christmas spirit,” Joe Tenteromano of Staten Island said.

Thousands of tourists every winter come to see the Dyker Heights display.

“How many lights are on this property?” Bauman asked one of the Brooklyn light designers.

“I would say 32,000.”

James Bonavita is one of Dyker Heights’ leading designers. He’s been decorating houses here for 27 years.

“It was like a dream when I was a kid… I came here and now I’m doing it.”

James starts rolling out lights in October.

“Big houses take two to three days. I can do eight small houses in a day.”

He’s tweaking his work until Christmas Eve.

“That’s why people call me back because I’m so neurotic about that.”

Arguably his grandest display is Frank Fogliano’s house on 83rd Street

“I had little kids and decoration was a big thing and I just kept it up,” Fogliano said.

“How expensive is it to keep this up every year?” Bauman asked the homeowner.

“As expensive as you want it to be.”

In case you think this is all so lavish it loses the true spirit of Christmas, “my son Michael is affected by a disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” Robert Capolongo said.

To fight his son’s terminal illness, Capolongo has been raising money at Frank’s house since they met years ago.

“I said I get a lot of people coming by my house for Christmas, we can do something here,” Fogliano said.

“The donations we’ve gained to help fund research has been nothing short of remarkable,” Capolongo added.

There’s no such thing as too bright or too bold for the front of these houses.

“If it’s something you love don’t cut it short make the time,” Fogliano said.

“Do you feel like you’re gonna be doing this for the rest of your life?” Bauman asked Bonavita.

“Yes I love it I really love it.”