JERESY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least one person was hurt in a serious crash this morning in Jersey City.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Kennedy Boulevard near Fairmount Avenue.
At least two cars were involved. One rolled over, and the other had significant damage.
One person was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center in an unknown condition.
Kennedy Boulevard has been closed in the area.
