



— For the second time in two weeks, the Holocaust Center on Long Island has been vandalized and this time, it included swastikas.

Twice in the last two weeks, Glen Cove police have been called to the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center after they discovered graffiti.

On Nov. 24, a racial slur and other defacing of Holocaust Center signs and buildings were found. Four teenagers were seen in surveillance video, and of all places, they vandalized the Holocaust Center’s children’s memorial garden.

Once again this week, more graffiti was found. This time, two swastikas were painted at a center that teaches tolerance and the dangers of mindless hatred.

“It’s a Holocaust Museum and they’re teaching tolerance, and you have the vandals that are doing just the opposite. Racial slurs, anti-Semitic, swastikas, and it’s just, you know, horrible that they’re– they need to be educated. Maybe they don’t realize what the swastika means and maybe education is the way to go, but again, the property is being damaged so we need to find who they are,” Glen Cove Police Det. Lt. John Nagle told CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Police do not believe it is the same group of teens responsible for both incidents, but they are asking the public to look at surveillance video and report any information.

They say graffiti is one thing but this now rises to the level of a felony hate crime.

This is the first incident of anti-Semitic vandalism at the Holocaust Center since it opened three decades ago.