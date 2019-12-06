CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man has been found dead after police say he barricaded himself in a home on Long Island.

There was a heavy police presence Friday evening on Williams Street in Center Moriches.

Authorities say once they got inside the home they found the man dead after he turned the gun on himself.

Some neighbors were evacuated as the events unfolded.

“They said I wasn’t allowed to go home, there was an active shooter,” neighbor Thomas Sexton said.

“Never get this in this kind of neighborhood, I love this area, been here about 20 years.”

The man who died has not yet been identified.