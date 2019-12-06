COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video robbing a Long Island store at knifepoint.
The armed robbery happened around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Venom Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway in Copiague.
Surveillance video shows the masked suspect approach the clerk with a large hunting knife. He chases the clerk behind the counter and demands cash, yelling “Let’s go! All of it, bro!”
The clerk complied, and the man made off with an unknown amount of money.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at http://www.P3Tips.com or utilizing the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips.