NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is starting to crack down on cars that block the bus lanes.
Starting Friday, the MTA will now be issuing violations to drivers caught on camera blocking the bus lanes for the M-15, M-14 and B-44 bus routes.
The first fine will cost you $50 and could go up to $250 for successive violations over a 12-month period.
The MTA says since October, 15,000 drivers were seen blocking lanes on the M-15 and B-44 bus routes alone.
“This program is not about collecting violations as much as it is about improving bus speeds, improving bus service and bringing customers back to the bus system,” one official said.
The MTA is also rolling out an ad campaign that will be advertised on buses around the city to remind drivers not to block bus lanes.