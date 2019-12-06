Comments
We’re looking at a mostly cloudy day with perhaps a passing shower this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to around normal, but it will be breezy out there, so it will feel like the 30s for the better part of the day.
Skies clear up tonight, but it will remain breezy out there. It will be cold, as well, with wind chills falling into the 20s.
Tomorrow’s looking great, but it will remain cold. Expect highs in the 30s with wind chills stuck in the 20s for the better part of the day.
As for Sunday, we should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with temperatures returning to the 40s.