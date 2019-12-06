



– Hours after his release from custody, a New Jersey journalist in Nigeria was re-arrested Friday.

Video posted to Twitter shows a chaotic Nigerian courtroom as Omoyele Sowore was re-arrested by authorities there despite two court orders for his release on bail.

“I started physically shaking. The first thing that came out of my mouth is ‘My children, how do I tell my children?’ I am truly afraid for his life,” his wife Opeyemi Sowore said. She saw the videos Friday morning, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports.

The Nigerian-American activist and journalist lives in Haworth, New Jersey, where yellow ribbons have been tied on trees, one for every day he’s been away.

Sowore was arrested in Nigeria on Aug. 3. He’s the founder of U.S.-based Sahara Reporters, an online publication that reports on corruption in Nigeria. He was detained after calling for a nationwide protest of the president there and charged with several crimes including treason, which he denies.

Sowore’s wife says during his brief release, her two young children were finally able to video chat with their father.

“How do I tell my children who, after 125 days, have for the very first time spoken to their dad and seen his face, that he is again in detention and he may not be coming home for Christmas,” Opeyemi Sowore said.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been involved in trying to secure his release.

“The government has to intercede here and get control of its security forces. It has to ultimately make sure the dictates of the courts are observed,” Menendez said.

Menendez says he’s contacted the U.S. ambassador in Nigeria, and over the next few days says he’ll continue to engage the State Department in Washington.

The senator also called for a re-assessing of the U.S.-Nigeria relationship.