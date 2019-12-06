Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Victory still smells fresh for incoming Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
She recently defeated Republican Joseph Murray following a nail-biting primary against public defender Tiffany Caban.
The borough’s top prosecutor takes officer next month in place of the late Richard Brown, who served as district attorney for nearly three decades.
Katz will have to hit the ground running, enforcing brand new criminal justice reforms set by the state, as even more proposals go before the Legislature in January.
She joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
