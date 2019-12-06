Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A search on Staten Island turned into a rescue mission Friday morning.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A search on Staten Island turned into a rescue mission Friday morning.
A woman and her dog had to be pulled to safety from a cliff in Von Briesen Park.
The woman told CBSN New York she was helping search for her roommate’s missing dog when she realized she needed help.
She was not hurt and says she’s thankful for the first responders.
They are still searching for her roommate’s 9-year-old chihuahua, which went missing Thursday.