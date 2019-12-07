Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 13-year-old boy was beaten and robbed in the Bronx.
It happened on Nov. 22 around 3:30 p.m. near Seward Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue.
The boy says he was surrounded by the suspects before being punched in the face and head.
Investigators say the suspects ran off with the boy’s iPhone and belt.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the three suspects in the case.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.