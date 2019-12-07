



There was an “a-peeling” piece of art is on display in Florida this week – bit is it really worth over $100,000?

A banana duct taped to a wall is getting lots of attention at Miami’s Art Basel this week.

It’s the latest work by Maurizio Cattelan. The piece called “The Comedian” is one of three on display and on sale.

Before you laugh at the so-called masterpiece, two of them actually sold for $120,000!

The third one is expected to sell for around $150,000.

It is Cattelan’s first contribution to an art fair in 15 years, the gallery said.

Cattelan is known for sculptures that challenge popular culture. One of his artworks — an 18-carat-gold toilet valued at around $6 million — made headlines in September when it was ripped out of a wall and stolen from Bleinheim Palace in England.

Buyers should beware however, as there’s no word on what to do with the banana when it starts decomposing.

At that point for whoever buys “The Comedian,” the joke will be on them.

