NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent crash involving multiple cars and pedestrians in Manhattan has sent several people to the hospital.
Police sources tell CBS2 seven people have been taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition after a three-car wreck in the Flatiron District.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night near a busy intersection on East 23rd Street and Park Avenue South.
Authorities report that all three drivers and three pedestrians are among the injured.
There is no word on what started the crash at this time.
