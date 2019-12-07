NYC & Company Helps Find New York's Best Holiday AttractionsHoliday light festivals are a big trend right now.

InterSchool Orchestras Of New York Students To Perform Annual Winter Celebration At Symphony SpaceThe nonprofit organization started in the 1970s with just 20 children in one orchestra.

NYC Resident Mysteriously Receiving Countless Letters To Santa In The Mail Starts Charity To Make Sure They Get AnsweredJim Glaub has no qualms opening thousands of letters not addressed to him and he's certain Santa Claus won't mind either.

Here's What To Do In Newark This WeekendFrom a podcasting workshop to a winter coat drive, there's plenty to enjoy in Newark this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

NYC Holiday Markets: Shop, Skate And Sip At Bryant Park's Winter VillageFor four months, the six-acre park transforms into a holiday oasis, attracting locals and tourists from all over.

4 Top Spots For Sandwiches In NewarkHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich outlets in Newark.