HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people are getting jolly for SantaCon in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Participants dressed in Santa outfits are expected to hit clubs and bars during the annual booze-filled bar crawl.
The party gets started at 10 a.m.
Participants are urged to be safe and responsible.
Last year, 14 people were arrested during Hoboken’s SantaCon.