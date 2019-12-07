CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bar Crawl, Christmas, Hoboken, Local TV, New Jersey, SantaCon


HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people are getting jolly for SantaCon in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Participants dressed in Santa outfits are expected to hit clubs and bars during the annual booze-filled bar crawl.

The party gets started at 10 a.m.

Participants are urged to be safe and responsible.

Last year, 14 people were arrested during Hoboken’s SantaCon.

Comments

Leave a Reply