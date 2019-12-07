



— Two women were attacked and robbed at a Brooklyn subway station early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 12 a.m. inside the Avenue I subway station along the F line in Midwood, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

Surveillance video from inside the station shows a male suspect pulling one of the victims out of frame.

Then, a female suspect grabs another victim and pulls her straight down onto the subway staircase.

As soon as the male suspect got what he wanted from the first victim, he rushed in to steal from the second victim, hitting her over and over again before running off.

But the other attacker kept holding her victim by the hair, going through her belongings before eventually getting what she wanted and taking off.

Both victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to Maimonides Hospital with cuts and bruises.

Police say the attackers were carrying a knife and a taser.

They got away with iPhones, pocketbooks, cash and credit cards.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.