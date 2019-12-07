Comments
BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking the public for help finding a missing girl in New Jersey.
The Belleville Police Department says 16-year-old Britney Vishnay has not been seen since Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
Authorities report the teen was last seen wearing a Belleville football sweatshirt, black tights with “Puma” written on one leg, and red Nike sneakers.
She was also seen carrying a red Guess book bag.
Anyone with information regarding the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 973-450-3333.